As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Murphy Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Avenir Holding in Universal Display (OLED) Lowered by $3.45 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61M, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.99% or $23.18 during the last trading session, reaching $187.77. About 1.77M shares traded or 184.14% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 50.66 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $24.55 million for 82.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,070 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 13,708 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,870 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,341 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 102,490 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd owns 19,900 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 15,100 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 3.80M shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,456 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 1,572 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 2,926 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 2,107 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 183,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares to 161,240 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 9,285 shares to 17,380 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,277 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Enterp Ltd holds 0.69% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Agf owns 392,655 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 10,298 shares. Reliance Trust Comm Of Delaware reported 67,249 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc invested in 0.55% or 163,355 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 155,268 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gibraltar Capital Management Inc invested in 4.18% or 150,921 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.37% or 95,873 shares in its portfolio. 10 holds 112,861 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Inc reported 29,023 shares. Focused Ltd accumulated 3.40M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 416,030 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0% or 239 shares.