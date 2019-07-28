As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $525,474; Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Cut Holding by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 108.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 19,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,435 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 17,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, down from 57,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – U.S. says in talks with Turkey on YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,725 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Intl Investors holds 1.59% or 353,581 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 173,138 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 1.15% or 3.70 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company holds 70,399 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 139,583 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Round Table Ltd Liability Com holds 10,056 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability reported 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 117,125 shares. Pecaut & stated it has 3.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 20.00 million were accumulated by Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 89,462 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And owns 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,018 shares. Tcw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 12,069 shares. Washington Retail Bank accumulated 1,391 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,357 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.14% or 184,750 shares. Community Savings Bank Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atwood And Palmer invested in 3.45% or 81,284 shares. Peoples Service Corporation invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 4,437 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 247,784 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa owns 56,990 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Washington Cap Mngmt Inc owns 5,580 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 5,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was sold by Evans Michele A.