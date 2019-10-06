As Bank Of Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Cut Stake by $2.02 Million; Mig Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $20.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 237,773 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Bank Of Amer (BAC) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 69,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.57 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Bank Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 32,802 shares to 263,502 shares, valued at $24.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indem Cl A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.43 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.