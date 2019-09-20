As Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Stock Price Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Increased Stake; Chevron (CVX) Holder Citizens & Northern Increased Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 16,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 3.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,580 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

