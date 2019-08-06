As Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake Has Increased by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 5.44M shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 28/03/2018 – 88DG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 226.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 295,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 426,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 130,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 1.79M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 62,700 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 39,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,201 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 123,006 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $144.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.