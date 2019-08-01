As Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Market Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.23 Million; Steel Partners Holdings LP Raised Its Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) as Share Value Declined

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.17 million market cap company. It closed at $13.95 lastly. It is down 18.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 25/04/2018 – A Team of Doctors and Researchers Launch Study on Child Alignment; Grant Funding Provided by Steel Partners Foundation; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 15.19% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates reported 0.27% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Interstate Bank owns 1,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,146 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 12,930 are held by Optimum Advsrs. Ycg Lc reported 5,494 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.61% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 10.97 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 1.24M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strategic Services reported 99,513 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 69,359 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,100 are held by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 8.16 million shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,568 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

