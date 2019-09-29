As Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut by $27.22 Million Its Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Market Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 49,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,625 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 51,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.65 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 618,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557.24M, down from 13.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.74 million shares traded or 198.57% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 53,276 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.62 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Company Lc invested in 1.49% or 165,342 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Company De invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sns Fincl Grp holds 0.06% or 1,691 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 1,250 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.37% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evermay Wealth Ltd owns 2,160 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 351,090 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 893 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,734 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,805 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 19,835 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 122,739 shares to 127,139 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.