As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Valuation Declined, Holder Carroll Financial Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $2.74 Million; Tygh Capital Management Increased Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s); 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 27,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 474,946 shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,390 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Genomic Revolution Etf by 215,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of New York Mellon: Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BK Technologies Receives $3.1 Million Order from USDA Forest Service – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65M for 11.71 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GLPG,GILD,OMCL,TEVA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares to 146,808 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237.