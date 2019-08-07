As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $621,500 Its Position; Junto Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $12.37 Million as Valuation Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $310.1. About 6.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2486% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.90M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,385 shares to 27,573 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

