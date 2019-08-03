As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Increased by $131.40 Million Its Stake; As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Dudley & Shanley Boosted Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 07/03/2018 – 47SL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group reported 0.45% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schnieders Mgmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 10,700 shares. Dorsey & Whitney owns 0.08% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,765 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0% or 450 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brookstone Management accumulated 0.03% or 9,091 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pggm reported 1.47M shares. Cs Mckee Lp has 1.67% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 57,541 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6.50M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 13,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Company owns 107,501 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12 million shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $893.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 174,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares to 683,372 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,461 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 207,310 shares. Colony Lc holds 0.54% or 117,045 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,332 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lc invested in 0.45% or 8,847 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 635,471 shares. Citigroup has 2.51M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 1.27M shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcf Advisors reported 5,125 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S&Co Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).