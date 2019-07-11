As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Hamel Associates Lowered Position; Financial Architects Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 23,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 1.51M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 23/04/2018 – 51NI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.39. About 8.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 51,534 shares to 1,316 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,702 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.91% or 458,065 shares. Regal Invest Limited reported 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Profund Advsr Lc holds 260,593 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,953 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 75,618 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.59% stake. Bamco invested in 0.07% or 93,116 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burns J W & Ny has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4,164 shares. Baskin Services owns 78,750 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Llc reported 0.3% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3,719 shares. Axa has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $911.59 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).