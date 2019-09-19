As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined, Sather Financial Group Lifted Its Holding by $7.58 Million; Rogers Communications (RCI) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Holding by $105.45 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.22M, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 113,009 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 172,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 425,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78M, up from 253,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 440,864 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associates LP has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 28,063 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.02% or 88,118 shares. Chilton Mngmt stated it has 5,121 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Metropolitan Life Com owns 133,228 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 315,921 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 491,629 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 182,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 599,167 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 403,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Management owns 22,586 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 3.62 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 59,866 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Co Ca accumulated 24,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nexus Inv stated it has 11,590 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. National Pension invested in 561,693 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.11% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 124,601 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.80M shares. Agf Investments owns 452,249 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 1.40 million shares. Carroll Fin Associates owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 133 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has 6,726 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 7,207 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd owns 20,303 shares. Gradient Invests Lc stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fin reported 0.01% stake.

