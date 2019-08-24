As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tt International Trimmed Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder First Personal Financial Services Raised Its Stake by $318,348

Tt International decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 24,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 199,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 224,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.62M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 3,158 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles reported 1,431 shares stake. Middleton & Com Ma owns 24,711 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. State Street holds 74.77M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 16,019 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Monetta Financial invested in 15,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com holds 8.73% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap holds 3.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 200,717 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 515,388 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 6,187 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 78,210 shares. Condor Mngmt holds 0.41% or 22,618 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,763 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 5.41% or 864,455 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.40 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 7,292 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.57% or 168,636 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.03% or 15,043 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.13% stake. Johnson Fin Gru Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 8,799 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation reported 10,603 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.03% or 112,193 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.49% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Architects holds 0.08% or 854 shares in its portfolio. 1.65 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Virtu Fincl holds 37,346 shares.