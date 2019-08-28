As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Share Value Declined, Holder Invesco LTD Has Lowered by $4.21 Million Its Stake; Burns J W & Co Has Cut Deluxe (DLX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 84,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 6.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.82M, down from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 46,795 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Muni Income Opp Trst (OIA) by 83,448 shares to 171,566 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 106,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 6.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).