As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Holding by $1.84 Million; As Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Valuation Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Increased Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 27,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The hedge fund held 131,331 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 103,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 308,283 shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 11.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 33,508 shares to 43,908 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares to 30,040 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).