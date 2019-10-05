As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Valuation Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Cut Its Stake; Argan (AGX) Position Has Lifted by Frigate Ventures Lp

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 812,377 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 141,992 shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,660 shares to 452,825 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.68B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

