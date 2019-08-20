As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Valuation Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 168.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 19,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54 million, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 273,527 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,105 shares. Moreover, Price Mngmt has 1.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Proshare Ltd reported 352,022 shares stake. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 50,390 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 103,881 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 15,200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Regent Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 0.89% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aviance Prns Ltd holds 0.38% or 12,160 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp accumulated 43,349 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.15% or 13,318 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,150 shares to 1,475 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,598 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Scotiabank Signs Definitive Agreement to Reduce Its Investment in Thailand – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Scotiabank May Not Be As Great As You Think – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is the 1 Banking Stock You’ll Want to Own for the Next 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Should You Buy This Stock for the 5% Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.