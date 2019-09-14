As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, First National Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.09 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 27,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, up from 47,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based First Bancshares Trust has invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stephens Ar accumulated 184,541 shares. Contravisory Investment owns 5,832 shares. 4.53 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). River Road Asset Mgmt Lc reported 609,059 shares. 1,272 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 64,016 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 16,542 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schnieders Management holds 0.76% or 25,125 shares. 9,583 were accumulated by Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability. Gw Henssler And Ltd has invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 296,840 are held by Aviva Public Limited Com.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,284 shares to 92,090 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 26,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,526 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,970 shares to 682,895 shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,060 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).