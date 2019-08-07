As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Value Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased by $31.58 Million Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Cut Holding

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 832,556 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 584,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.59M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 530,839 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 617,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million. On Tuesday, February 12 STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 33,670 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com owns 10,906 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1.29 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Maverick Capital Limited invested in 0.05% or 31,640 shares. 178,276 were reported by Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 92,634 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont owns 297 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.11% or 3.51M shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 7,273 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 3,315 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,012 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).