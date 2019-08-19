As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Value Declined, Cibc Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; As Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined, Palestra Capital Management Decreased Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 1.16 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 6.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346.32M, down from 7.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 354,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PTC Shares Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 50.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 24,199 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 38,039 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 96,492 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.37% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 53,184 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 0% or 4,295 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co holds 1,889 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has 5,000 shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 783,463 shares. Profund Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Colony Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,933 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.44 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 110,821 shares to 381,694 shares, valued at $39.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 126,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).