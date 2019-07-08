As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Caprock Group Has Upped Visa (V) Position by $315,432

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 16,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 1.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 218,485 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.95 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

