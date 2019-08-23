As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $336,497; Verizon Comm. (VZ) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Upped Its Stake by $619,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 253,494 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 2.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO, Scotiabank test quantum computing speedups for trading products – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,295 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.12% or 11,341 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Co holds 5,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.46% or 55,506 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 1.98% or 89,738 shares. Parametric Assoc holds 0.74% or 14.56 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 88,741 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Management holds 2.33% or 73,392 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Bankshares And Trust Mi has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,064 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 42,211 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Northstar Gp owns 23,914 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 1.28M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment Company holds 1.79% or 488,340 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).