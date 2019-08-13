As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Holding; Bollard Group Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Decreased by $2.26 Million as Share Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $156.22. About 5.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54 million, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 405,324 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Today and Lock In a Juicy 5% Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Terrific Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget About for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Tips and Tricks: 3 Ways to Max Out Your Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 6,285 shares to 150,594 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.