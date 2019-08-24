As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $4.57 Million; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $815,175

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 10,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 60,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 769,968 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,364 shares to 79,739 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs (NYSE:GM) by 154,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

