As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Its Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Stake by $3.06 Million as Share Value Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92M, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 988,177 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 534,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.86M, up from 529,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 328,646 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $343.89 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 122,238 shares to 123,934 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).