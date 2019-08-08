As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Position by $1.16 Million; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised by $21.90 Million Its Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 21,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.42 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 308,262 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 11.45 million shares traded or 559.83% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

