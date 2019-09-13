As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Value Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Cut Stake by $631,548; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Position Has Increased by Davis Capital Partners Llc

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 74.14% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 40,193 shares traded or 294.78% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TSBK shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 5.93% more from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). James Inv Rech invested 0.01% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 218,971 shares or 2.64% of the stock. 308 were reported by Next Fincl Gru Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers owns 10,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 8,608 shares. California-based Davis Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Gradient Invests owns 20,557 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 42,514 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 26,603 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 10,909 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 13,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 37,850 shares to 819,735 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).