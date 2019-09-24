As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Share Price Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Upped by $10.23 Million Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Holding in Wal (WMT) as Stock Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 192,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 8.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.31 million, up from 7.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 921,914 shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 9,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 5.66M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Still Having Discussions With Other Investors; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27,910 shares to 696,382 shares, valued at $50.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,148 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 15,788 shares to 105,323 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings.