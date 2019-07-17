As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined, Omers Administration Has Decreased Position; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Price Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Raised by $1.57 Million Its Stake

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.15M, down from 5.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 460,158 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 189,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.64. About 643,512 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 09/03/2018 – Recovery complete: Nasdaq hits record high; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline lndustry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 03/05/2018 – LiNiu Technology Group Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rules and Submits Letter of Voluntary Delisting to Nasdaq; 28/03/2018 – Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Fund Network to Expand Market Transparency; 25/04/2018 – PolarityTE, Inc. Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Independent Director Requirement; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES BNTCW.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 10,700 shares to 31,800 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,034 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $326.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 28,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,779 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

