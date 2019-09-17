As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position by $459,360

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 198,903 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 207,732 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,820 shares to 276,291 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 73.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 251,472 are owned by Weiss Multi. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 5,627 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,287 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Chilton Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 67,088 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,800 shares. 7,208 were accumulated by Cim Invest Mangement. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 83,913 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 444,787 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,184 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 7,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 16,415 shares.