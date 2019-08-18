As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Position; Doheny Asset Management Increases Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 443,415 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares to 655,706 shares, valued at $131.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

