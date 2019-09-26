As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Nexus Investment Management Lowered Position by $631,548; Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Declined

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 57,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 180 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 2.42 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.73M shares traded or 236.13% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 113,322 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.08% or 1.82M shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.97% or 60,841 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 1.57% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Zeke Capital Ltd holds 7,628 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rodgers Brothers reported 28,990 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 30,953 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,546 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Huntington Bank has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 26 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 193,378 shares.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.43M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADM (ADM) Down 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Size matters. Big US farms get even bigger amid China trade war – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Offers A Low Risk 10% Annual Return In The Long-Term – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,204 shares to 39,422 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 23,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH).

