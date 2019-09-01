As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Ion Asset Management LTD Raised Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 818,367 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Mylan Gets Acquired, Could Teva Be Next? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk Suing Mylan Over Generic Victoza Drug – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: High Dividend Yield And Favorable Deposit And Asset Mix Make Buy Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold in Your TFSA for 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scotiabank Is Creating Opportunity For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Time To Visit Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.