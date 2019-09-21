As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stock Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $4.70 Million; Wedbush Securities Holding In Annaly Capital (NLY) Was Has Upped

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 62,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 593,207 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.91 million, up from 530,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 405,256 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PACE ISN’T GOING TOO FAST; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.6% Position in Tintri Inc; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – CAPELLA EDUCATION CO CPLA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $83; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 09/05/2018 – NUVISTA ENERGY LTD NVA.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$11 FROM C$9.50; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital (NLY) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 49,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 165,934 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 116,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Annaly Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 12.45M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “These 2 Great Canadian Stocks Are Hot Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of Montreal Forbids Shorting Cannabis Stocks Due To High Volatility – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks in the TSX Index to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 188,840 shares to 320,310 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 961,329 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 20,688 shares to 201,171 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 8,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,997 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17.