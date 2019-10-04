As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stock Declined, Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $855,225; Invesco LTD Has Increased Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 11,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 446,196 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.52 million, up from 434,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146. About 395,938 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 223.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 701,901 shares traded or 40.13% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP EDV.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$35 FROM C$34; 08/05/2018 – BMO Harris and 1871 Return with a Revamped Mentorship Program for Chicagoland and Wisconsin Startups; 01/05/2018 – BMO: KGS-Alpha is Fixed-Income Broker-Dealer Specializing in U.S. Mortgage-, Asset-Backed Securities; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/05/2018 – BMO CALLING AFFECTED CUSTOMERS, OFFERING FREE CREDIT MONITORING; 30/05/2018 – BMO TO BE STRONGER IN UNSECURED LENDING IN 2H OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Undercuts BMO, TD on Variable Rates as Mortgage Fight Brews; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SEES ‘POSITIVE CONCLUSION’ TO NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 99,436 shares to 399,736 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 576,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,986 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce Company reported 7,850 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 16,768 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 10,310 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 242,612 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dorsey Wright invested in 53,387 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). World Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,370 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 152 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 67,621 were accumulated by Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Lp.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,694 shares to 16,160 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

