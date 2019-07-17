As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Price Rose, Holder Omers Administration Trimmed by $61.79 Million Its Position; Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) by $432,576 as Stock Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 24,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,408 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 103,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 525,845 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 109,779 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINANCIAL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MKTS; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS WANTS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO FASTER, SAYS LIGHTENING STRUCTURE WILL HELP; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 10/04/2018 – CLEARPOOL SAYS BMO TO HAVE ACCESS TO CO’S SMART ORDER ROUTER, PROVIDING CROSS-BORDER ACCESS TO US AND CANADIAN EQUITY MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OEC’s profit will be $31.53 million for 8.84 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63,895 shares to 164,547 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 13,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.