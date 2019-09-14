As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Market Value Declined, Ativo Capital Management Lifted by $855,225 Its Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Position in Intel (INTC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 214.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 6.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9.62M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460.53 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 223.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 16,511 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 348,067 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD LYD.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$0.75 FROM C$0.70; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – ON MAY 27, FRAUDSTERS CONTACTED CO CLAIMING THEY POSSESS CERTAIN PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR LIMITED NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS WANTS TO IMPROVE EXPENSE-TO-REVENUE RATIO FASTER, SAYS LIGHTENING STRUCTURE WILL HELP; 27/04/2018 – FORTIVE CORP FTV.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 05/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal boss says confident of positive NAFTA outcome; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – ATALAYA MINING PLC ATYM.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 240P FROM 210P; 09/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLR.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$4.50 FROM C$3.75; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,221 shares to 19,163 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,363 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

