As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Valuation Declined, Victory Capital Management Lifted by $1.68 Million Its Position; Contour Asset Management Cut Its Wayfair (W) Holding as Share Price Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 21,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.38 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 260,766 shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.82. About 1.02M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 12 insider sales for $11.39 million activity. 14,000 shares valued at $1.67M were sold by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11. 3,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew. Macri Edmond sold $52,610 worth of stock or 500 shares. $3,591 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Rodrigues Romero. $16,542 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Oblak Steve.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Inc holds 154,265 shares. Principal Grp holds 1,810 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bancshares Of America De owns 1.19M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 123,238 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt reported 1.29M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 487 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,399 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 274,204 shares. Blackrock owns 2.98M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Clough Ptnrs LP reported 9,880 shares. Ellington Management Gru invested in 14,800 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 2,350 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co reported 45,099 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 125,593 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 59,555 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 1.28% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 19,143 shares. 14,816 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. 21,915 are owned by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 565,472 were reported by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 80,370 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com invested in 4,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,973 shares to 59,713 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 37,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,751 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).