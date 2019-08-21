As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stock Price Rose, Burney Co Trimmed Its Stake; Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $9.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 17,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 13,888 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 51,067 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,627 shares to 5,531 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 124,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.09% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 123,649 shares. 3,958 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 4,308 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 971 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 87,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 19,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 367,560 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 15,205 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 63,384 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 88,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited accumulated 207,227 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 7,308 shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc invested 0.06% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fincl Svcs Corp accumulated 60 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $55.64M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Gp reported 34,689 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 26,060 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 72,300 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 432,815 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Ser Grp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Granahan Inv Incorporated Ma stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Century Incorporated accumulated 165,428 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.23 million shares. 53,860 were reported by King Luther Management Corporation. Axa invested in 6,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 55 shares. Weiss Multi reported 75,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 11,385 shares. 2,558 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc.

