As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Share Price Declined, Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $575,406; F&V Capital Management Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed by $303,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 7,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 17,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 151,458 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 9.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,030 shares to 122,132 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 46,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 4,510 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Management Lc holds 0.02% or 5,250 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Shelton Capital invested in 0.01% or 237 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Country Club Trust Communications Na invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 30,950 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 435,220 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited has 2,567 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Management has invested 0.21% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,730 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 146,336 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 4,937 shares. 124,415 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Incorporated Ma invested in 194,666 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Capstone Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 345,071 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 0.49% or 1.59M shares. Bernzott Capital has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cooke And Bieler LP invested in 1.88 million shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 154,569 shares. Bollard Grp Lc reported 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alley Ltd Liability Co holds 106,433 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 1.95M shares.