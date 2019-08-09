As Bank America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rockland Trust Co Has Upped Holding; Roffman Miller Associates Stake In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Increased

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,129 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49 million, up from 209,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 38,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 195,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 157,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99M shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,104 shares to 40,589 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 340,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,546 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 0.43% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burney reported 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 581 shares. Cubic Asset Llc reported 24,059 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 448,657 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Lc has 1.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 233,205 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 56,304 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 187,216 shares for 5.6% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fin Ltd holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc has 11,931 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rech Company has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mirador Capital Partners Lp owns 10,593 shares. Gm Advisory accumulated 37,716 shares. First In owns 2,283 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Gru Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 56,487 shares. 16,988 are held by Renaissance Group Lc. America First Ltd Company has 4,405 shares. Capital Associate New York owns 1,668 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blair William And Il reported 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Staley Capital Advisers reported 2.35% stake. 80,173 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt stated it has 2,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Company reported 21,839 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Company holds 2% or 31,651 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 1.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.