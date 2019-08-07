As Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $1.20 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 768,067 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 17,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,009 shares to 34,712 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 109,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Muted Investment Banking to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,530 are held by Skba Capital Management Ltd Com. Fairfield Bush And holds 1.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 29,499 shares. 8,019 are held by Stonebridge Mngmt. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.37% or 34,587 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 140,854 shares. Johnson Incorporated invested in 75,273 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fosun Intl Limited owns 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,100 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.85% or 2.07 million shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Horizon Investments Lc owns 39,161 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wms Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Wealth Advsr reported 53,059 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 13,263 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Riverhead Ltd owns 6,990 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Eaton Vance accumulated 130,343 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 12,804 shares. Invesco accumulated 130,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 11,900 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 42,170 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 124,114 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Lc owns 721,118 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 504,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Square, Overstock.com, and Lindsay Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Is Testing a $4.99 App Subscription Bundle – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Hasbro Keep Its Upward Momentum When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to play the savings interest rate game – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Look Beyond the Permian: Focus on 4 Eagle Ford Oil Producers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.