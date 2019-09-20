As Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Manikay Partners Lowered Its Holding by $58.00 Million; Eagle Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) as Stock Value Rose

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.00 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 55.49M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 46,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 857,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.31M, up from 810,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 585,201 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 511,000 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $136.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29 billion for 10.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Management Corporation reported 619,390 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Cap Mngmt invested in 10,898 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Associate reported 2.53% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 2.05 million shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 2.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greatmark Invest Inc has invested 2.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wendell David Associates owns 24,102 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,909 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 19.75% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 15,100 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.71 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,438 shares to 84,688 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 42,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,968 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,327 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc accumulated 6,578 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 185,000 shares. American Group holds 0.03% or 63,515 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westpac Banking holds 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 220,868 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 4,379 shares. 1,700 were reported by Bailard. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 161,035 shares. Hanlon Invest Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,686 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 41,828 shares stake. Axa invested in 0.02% or 36,417 shares.