As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Palladium Partners Boosted Stake by $514,866; As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Trimmed Its Position

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 17,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 537,890 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60M, up from 520,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 18.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $212.24. About 117,728 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tunisia’s Rating, Central Govt Debt Has Risen; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Dbjpm 2016-C1; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Sumter Csd, Ga’s $26.3m Go Bonds Series 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A3 Rating To Harris County Mud 278, Tx’s Series 2018 Goult; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 13, 2018; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MOROCCO, NAMIBIA, TUNISIA, COTE D’IVOIRE, SENEGAL AND CAMEROON ALSO STAND TO GAIN FROM INCREASED INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Projects Ghana’s Real GDP Growth Will Accelerate to 8.2% in 2018 and 7.1% in 2019; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und./Aa1 Enh. To Darlington County School District, Sc’s Series 2018 General Obligation Bonds; 05/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To $215 Mln Of New York GO Bonds, Outlook Stable

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 6,403 shares to 43,600 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 242,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,457 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment – Growing Dividends At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaller Group invested in 9,908 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc holds 477,479 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Bouchey Gp Limited holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,126 shares. Moreover, Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,392 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2.12M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 4.79 million were accumulated by Ci Investments. Welch Grp Llc holds 64,144 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 1.34M were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 41,576 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Dallas Secs invested 2.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiedemann Lc owns 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,059 shares. Kistler holds 0.17% or 15,725 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested in 0.03% or 1,900 shares. International has 0.41% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.28 million shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And Assoc has 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Harris Associates L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.60 million shares. First Republic Management has 5,496 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 457,150 shares. Sei Investments has 163,646 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 27,554 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 19,000 shares.