As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Stake; South State Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $391,248 as Market Value Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 1,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 69,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, down from 71,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $254.62. About 742,349 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 165,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 181,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 23.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 15,498 shares to 482,960 shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 67,283 shares. Axa holds 3.27 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 71,949 are owned by Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability. 16.20M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maple Management stated it has 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valmark Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 8,025 shares. Moreover, Choate Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,934 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp invested in 70,738 shares. 62,130 were accumulated by Washington Cap Management. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Logan Mgmt Inc owns 10,831 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,721 shares to 281,850 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).