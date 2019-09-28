As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Lifted 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $490,109

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,743 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 31356.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 5.72 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ftb Advsr invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Farmers Tru reported 11,520 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 59,650 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Burney Com accumulated 68,668 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma invested in 0.07% or 34,085 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Family Firm holds 1,846 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Montecito Bankshares Tru invested in 7,090 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 1.99% or 97,852 shares. Moreover, American Mngmt has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 735 shares. Cambridge Trust Co holds 0.49% or 49,198 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock has 1.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 47,570 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Still My Second Pick In The Banking Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Hldg Incorporated holds 0.75% or 5.63M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Consolidated Inv Gru Lc invested in 6.04% or 397,513 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut reported 0.08% stake. Savant Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,479 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Limited Co invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Division has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Price Michael F stated it has 7,000 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 12.35M shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. First Business Ser has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,115 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 73,924 shares.