As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Declined, Holder First Long Island Investors Upped Its Holding; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose While Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Position by $849,960

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 392,796 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 310,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 13.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video)

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,235 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 33,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,620 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,911 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).