As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shares Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Stake; Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder First Long Island Investors Upped Its Position by $726,516 as Shares Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 117,437 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31M, up from 113,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NVAX, SXTC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 27,206 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Choate Investment Advsr has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Orbimed Limited Liability accumulated 122,100 shares. Mrj Capital reported 2.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bridges Investment Mgmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 53,468 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs, a New York-based fund reported 58,375 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.43% stake. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,963 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 62,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. L & S Advsr owns 7,147 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 4,407 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,586 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow ends up 300 points after volatile week but stocks still end down for week – MarketWatch” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.