As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased by $301,590 Its Holding; Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Visa (V) Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 86,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 36.91M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.11 million, up from 75,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42,624 shares to 999,209 shares, valued at $57.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 50,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,227 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0.97% or 10.37M shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 827 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt invested in 0.89% or 26,348 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 88,155 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd reported 1,756 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,080 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.15% or 16,259 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 220,167 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 20,823 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,058 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,715 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd stated it has 34,051 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Limited Liability stated it has 59,134 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru Company invested in 0.31% or 2,033 shares. 276,912 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares to 50 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 113,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,327 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr High Yield Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Group invested in 13.89 million shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 3.24M shares. Meridian Management Co owns 102,836 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Essex Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura has invested 0.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Basswood Cap Management Lc has invested 2.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc holds 34,303 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 153,939 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,096 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 39,759 shares. Adirondack Trust invested in 13,615 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monetta Fincl stated it has 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buckingham accumulated 401,194 shares.