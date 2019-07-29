As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $505,197; As Avnet (AVT) Stock Value Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 476,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 15.46 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 737,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.00M, down from 803,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 102,344 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 6,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 18,886 shares. Gam Ag holds 14,136 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 175,898 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% or 855,166 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Inv Rech Inc has 0.52% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 182,972 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 513 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 20,964 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,623 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 623,765 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 44,428 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 39,062 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 76,730 shares to 126,195 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 71,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $106.29 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.26% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

